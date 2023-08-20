Politicians and public employees (“the government”) coerced social media companies to selectively restrict free speech on their platforms, according to a recent federal court ruling.

One could argue a private company has this right, but “the government” has no authority or justification to be reducing our constitutional freedoms in this manner. As a free people, we cannot voluntarily submit to or overlook this illegal government act.

Minority opinions are particularly at risk of suppression and oppression by the majority, so we must be united in protecting the freedom of speech for those we disagree with. Drowning out any speech at permitted gatherings with loud and unruly radical protests is un-American. It should be illegal, and should ultimately lead to arrests. Interference with free speech occurs frequently here in Madison and all over the United States and must be stopped.

We should instead be thankful that every side gets to state its opinion in our society (threatening speech excluded, of course). Take your turn if you have something to say, but also respect the free speech right of others to have their say. Depraved and meritless ideas will die on their own accord, while beneficial and worthwhile ideas will flourish.

It’s the American way.

John Hensey, Verona