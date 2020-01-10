We must all work harder to be better -- Brad Javenkoski

We deserve so much more -- but also need to work so much harder.
What would happen if we insisted that elected governmental representatives were serious about listening to their entire constituencies? That they researched, debated, listened and arrived at consensus while legislating? Would the results look different?
Why do the stated opinions of representatives belonging to a political party rarely deviate? Walter Lippmann was quoted as saying, “Where all think alike, no one thinks very much.”
The point is, thinking isn’t occurring. Why not? Heck, a group of friends will identify differences while analyzing a Green Bay Packers football game. And that is simple stuff.
How is it that we distinguish ourselves from the “others”? Don’t we all have common goals, such as a good education, a good job, clean water and air, Packers and Badgers)? We must realize that the “others” aren’t going away.
Many jobs require licensing. Should we insist on the same for elected representatives before they campaign? We need requirements such as honesty, integrity, respect and working well with “others.” As the line from playwright Noel Coward states: “It's discouraging to think how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit.”
Let’s work harder to be better.
Brad Javenkoski, Middleton