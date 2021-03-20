We must address violence in schools -- Steve Kokette

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman's March 10 article, "Plan set to tackle causes," highlighted the new Madison Dane County Violence Prevention Coalition. Its work may be meaningless or close to meaningless unless it advocates for schools teaching kids to be less violent.

For decades school principals have had an incentive to cover up or downplay violence in their schools because parents don't want to send their kids to schools with violence. This helps perpetuate violence from generation to generation.

Is even one school in Wisconsin successfully teaching students to be less violent in life? It's like this in all 50 states and other nations. Neither of the two candidates running to lead the state Department of Public Instruction have taken a position on using schools to teach people to be less violent.

We should ask them what their views are on this subject before the upcoming election in April.

Steve Kokette, Madison