We must accept differences in folks -- Lisa Kass

Thank you for the Dec. 1 article “Some on right see one nation, under attack.”

It’s good to try and understand the other point of view. After reading the article, I was intrigued by some inconsistencies.

In places like Hudson, Wisconsin, right-wing voters see an America under attack They see a dark place, dangerous, where freedom is under attack by a tyrannical government and clans of neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another.

Conservatives believe the media is controlled by powerful people who want control. Yet they get their information from the Internet, which is controlled by powerful people who want control.

We are tribal by nature, I agree. This leads to people being very judgmental, which is the root of the problem. When you make comments about people who are different from you, you are prejudging them. Behind every face, there is a story. Get to know the story before you ever judge the face.

When presented with information, use your critical thinking skills. Who is presenting the information and what are their biases? What are the facts and what are opinions? Where is the evidence for your facts? If there is no evidence to back up the claims, then it’s an opinion.

The bottom line is: How can we live together with all our differences? Stop trying to “normalize” society. What is normal to you may not be normal for someone else. Accept the differences in people.

Lisa Kass, Madison