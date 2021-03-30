We live in fear of gun violence -- Irwin Kass

When it comes to guns, the overall mental health of our population should be the primary focus.

Gun control opponents argue the problem is mental health of the shooter. But what about the mental health of the other 99.9% of the population who must live in fear every day? Every activity can instill anxiety over the concern that there is going to be a shooting. Going to the store, stopping for gas, going to an event, walking in the park, and other such ordinary activities come with this overhang.

Parents send a child to school wondering if this is the day of the dreaded phone call. People get up to go to work fearing that a co-worker may pull out a gun and shoot everyone. All of these, and other normal and necessary life events, are not enjoyable anymore. The stress eventually wears a person down.

It seems like everyone is scared to death to do anything outside the home. Is this the country we want?

Irwin Kass, Madison