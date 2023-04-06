Children were murdered at school. It wasn't the first time and, predictably, it won't be the last. But let that sink in for a moment: Children. Were. Murdered. At. School.

And what will we as a community and country do to prevent this happening again? Predictably, nothing.

The powerful people we elected will avert their eyes and mutter things like "thoughts and prayers," "Second Amendment rights" and "Guns don't kill people." And on we go until the next time. Angry, aggrieved, mentally disturbed people with easy access to weapons of war will act again unless we do something.

What will our descendants -- 100 or 200 years in the future -- make of this? I believe they will say: Those people couldn't have loved their children. They must have loved their weapons of destruction more because their children were murdered at school and they did nothing.

Judith Landsman, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection