Imagine that your sense of self, mind, brain and thinking do not jibe with your physical being. Over 1.6 million transgender Americans, at one time or another, have faced this nightmare every day of their lives.

There are medical and psychological procedures that, used in concert, can end this nightmare. Unfortunately, millions of narrow-minded Americans, having no clue regarding these persons’ torments, are hell bent on denying these procedures to them and perpetuating their living hell.

No one would deny a child born with a cleft palate, spina bifida or congenital heart failure remedy, so why are so many “culture warriors” on the right so adamant in denying remedy to these desperate transgender individuals?

Is it simply a lack of understanding, compassion and empathy?

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from their point of view -- until you climb into their skin and walk around in it,” says Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s novel "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Atticus’ admonishment has been, for years, respected and revered as sage humanitarian advice. "To Kill a Mockingbird" was a mainstay of secondary curriculums.

It is now a banned book in several school districts throughout the country.

Do you wonder why?

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

The Mendota Marsh collection