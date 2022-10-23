We haven't learned how to conserve -- Steve Books

With gasoline prices going up and down, it seems as if our supply will never end and we still pay the price no matter what.

What I don't hear as any option or idea is to use less gasoline -- or less of anything else, for that matter, to save money. We're still very much a "consume, consume, consume" society, as a teacher told us in one of my high school classes last century in the late 1970s.

I notice a lot of drivers looking at their cellphones in parking lots, or elsewhere while idling, as if there's no care in the world. Some folks don't move on a green traffic light signal or a left turn green arrow. They hold up other drivers who then have to wait idling, going nowhere until the next light changes.

We haven't learned much in 50 years about energy efficiency and sustainability. Yes, a lot of us drive a vehicle, including me. How we drive still matters.

Steve Books, Madison