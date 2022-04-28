We haven't learned from our history -- Claude Clayton Smith

In a recent National Public Radio interview, Anne Applebaum, author of "Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism," cited Hannah Arendt's 1973 book "The Origins of Totalitarianism." I have just finished reading "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich" (1960), by American journalist and World War II correspondent William L. Shirer.
One cannot read these books without noting the striking parallels between the tactics of Adolph Hitler, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. They all teach the same lesson -- we do not learn from history. If we did, there would be no war today in Ukraine, where Mariupol has become the new Stalingrad.
Claude Clayton Smith, Madison