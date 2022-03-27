 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We have too many guns on our streets -- Susan Fiore

There were nine mass shootings in the United States last weekend.

Nine.

And that's no longer unusual. As hysterical Americans want something done about "the crime wave," no one is talking about the elephant in the living room: guns.

The easiest, fastest, simplest way to protect bystanders as well as targets in mass shootings is to have gun laws with teeth. The more guns out there, the more shootings, the more deaths and serious injuries. The more innocent bystanders are killed. The more children are killed.

It's time the United States outgrew the Wild West days: We're not in a movie, folks.

Susan Fiore, Verona

