Elections do indeed have consequences. Even though former Justice Daniel Kelly was an excellent jurist, he was not a good election candidate. So now conservatives across Wisconsin must endure at least two years of a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court.
I fully expect the following decisions to occur:
- Abortion will be ruled legal.
- The so-called gerrymandered maps will be ruled null and void and redrawn in time for the 2024 state and federal elections.
- Witness signatures on absentee ballot will no longer be required, nor will complete witness addresses.
- Voter ID will no longer be required.
- The unwatched ballot boxes for absentee ballots will be ruled legal.
- Act 10 will likely be overturned.
I fully expect every Supreme Court decision will be 4-3, with the four liberal justices always voting as a block, or 5-2 when Justice Brian Hagedorn joins with them. I can't envision one of the liberal justices ever "crossing over" to support the conservative minority.
I hope conservative voters will watch closely over the next couple years. And I certainly hope we will put forth a strong, electable candidate in 2025 so a conservative majority can be restored. Elections do matter, so we'll see how the next few Supreme Court elections play out.
John Voss, Madison