Elections do indeed have consequences. Even though former Justice Daniel Kelly was an excellent jurist, he was not a good election candidate. So now conservatives across Wisconsin must endure at least two years of a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court.

I fully expect the following decisions to occur:

Abortion will be ruled legal.

The so-called gerrymandered maps will be ruled null and void and redrawn in time for the 2024 state and federal elections.

Witness signatures on absentee ballot will no longer be required, nor will complete witness addresses.

Voter ID will no longer be required.

The unwatched ballot boxes for absentee ballots will be ruled legal.

Act 10 will likely be overturned.

I fully expect every Supreme Court decision will be 4-3, with the four liberal justices always voting as a block, or 5-2 when Justice Brian Hagedorn joins with them. I can't envision one of the liberal justices ever "crossing over" to support the conservative minority.

I hope conservative voters will watch closely over the next couple years. And I certainly hope we will put forth a strong, electable candidate in 2025 so a conservative majority can be restored. Elections do matter, so we'll see how the next few Supreme Court elections play out.

John Voss, Madison