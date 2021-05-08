We have plenty of land for solar -- Edward J. Haerter

An April 28 letter to the editor was critical of solar farms because they are encroaching on farmland. The letter suggested that permitting solar farms is somehow losing farmland.
About 22 million acres of farmland in the United States are enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, where a farmer is paid to keep his or her farmland out of production for a specified time.
So what is better for everyone concerned? In the first case, the federal government is paying farmers to let their land lie idle and not produce crops. In the second, power companies are paying farmers to rent their land to put totally non-polluting solar collectors on their land. The farmland is taken out of production the same way it would be if it were in the Conservation Reserve Program, except in this instance the farmer is paid by someone other than the federal government.
In either case, at some point the farmland can be put back into production. And in addition to the solar collectors producing clean energy, the air, water and soil pollution that accompanies farming during planting, cultivation and harvesting is eliminated.