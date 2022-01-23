We have lost sight of common good -- Randall Coloni

I do believe the world is about to change. Given the latest action by the Supreme Court in banning vaccine mandates, it is clear that an understanding of the critical balance between individual liberties and the common good has been lost.
Shall we now discontinue bothersome requirements that people drive on the right side of the road and stop at stop signs. What about the rude government imposition requiring us to shovel our sidewalks or pay our taxes. Aren't these mandates at least as onerous as requiring individuals to be inoculated against a rapidly spreading and potentially deadly virus?
Indeed, the common good has been left behind for the sake of an individual's freedom to follow proven false and politically motivated misinformation and choose to avoid vaccinations -- which historically saved countless lives from polio and smallpox.
I read somewhere on the internet that alcohol actually enhances one's reaction time, and so maybe I'll go have a stiff drink before I take a drive down the highway -- who cares about the speed limit.
And no worries about COVID -- thanks to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. I made sure to rinse with Listerine.
Randall Coloni, Madison