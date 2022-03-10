We have learned much from Ukraine -- Mick Maier

Russia's brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has crystallized issues and sharpened perspectives around the world. Some of the questions Americans have been asking these last few years are now much easier to answer:

Should the United States pursue an isolationist, "America first" foreign policy? Absolutely not.

Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy a democratic leader worthy of our support? Indeed he is. The Ukrainian president is being called "The Lion of Europe."

Is Vladimir Putin a trustworthy leader we should partner with? Certainly not. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, calls former President Donald Trump's praise of Putin "almost treasonous."

Should we continue to support NATO? Absolutely. Putin's invasion has made it necessary.

Is it wise to involve our allies in important foreign policy decisions? The unprecedented unity of the transatlantic alliance has been fostered by President Joe Biden's inclusive leadership.

I have been struck by the solidarity of opposition to Putin's war. Even the neutral Swiss, Swedes and Germans are stepping up in unprecedented ways. The light blue and yellow Ukrainian colors are being displayed in demonstrations all around the world -- even in Russia.

It seems like the only proponents of the war are autocrats such as Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Trump.

Mick Maier, Middleton