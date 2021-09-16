We have forgotten to protect border -- Larry Pakyz

With regards to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I keep seeing the phrase "never forget." These words ring hollow because we have forgotten.
Our southern border remains open and porous. Illegal immigrants pour across with little vetting and without COVID-19 vaccinations. People from Afghanistan come into our country, in some cases with questionable vetting, and will soon be relocated across the country.
Meanwhile American citizens, struggling with increasing costs for everything, will be expected to fund the numerous programs for non-citizens while many of our veterans remain homeless, and need help with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Americans citizens in Afghanistan remain in a hostage situation and we have to deal with the Taliban and the ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorists they released.
Yes, we have forgotten, and the actions of the hypocritical politicians prove it.
Larry Pakyz, Sauk City