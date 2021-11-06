We have created a culture of victims -- Mark Dunavan

A perfect storm has conspired to create a culture of victimhood in America.
The definition of social hardship, trauma and victimization has greatly expanded in recent years. As a result, more individuals than ever now eagerly identify as victims.
Today, progressives have concluded that it is socially acceptable and rewarding in many cases to denigrate others -- often even themselves -- for simply belonging to a certain ethnic or socioeconomic group. This is commonly done while simultaneously elevating those so-called victim categories to higher social, moral and even spiritual status.
Some people have come to learn that playing the role of the social victim gets them favors. Virtuous victims -- those who broadcast their morality alongside their victimization -- have discovered they are more likely to gain resources from others. This is risky business for perceived victims and society in general. The more you play the victim, the more of a victim you'll become.
This can eventually bind the victim to his victimization by linking his power to his status as a victim. This in turn can lead to a transformation of victimhood from a problem to be solved into an identity in itself, and as an identity to be nurtured.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland