We have betrayed Afghanistan's girls -- Michael Badger

The Aug. 12 State Journal article "Likely too late for US forces to reverse course" was depressing. It detailed the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan.
The American people did what they could for 20 years, but we have botched the withdrawal. We could have left a relatively small contingent of troops and airpower to support the Afghan military. But that aside, the American military showed once again they are the greatest force for women's rights in the world. We were there for 20 years, which allowed an entire generation of girls and young women to attend school and enjoy a modicum of freedom.
Sadly, it seems that now they will return to the days of no school for women. Young girls may once again become sex slaves of Taliban fighters. Beheadings, terror and oppression could ensue.
At least we tried to help these young women. But in the end, we betrayed them with our hasty withdrawal.
Michael Badger, Mount Horeb