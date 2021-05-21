We have become a nation of whiners -- Shirley Spaith
What should the Green Bay Packers do about Aaron Rodgers?
The State Journal's editorial on May 13, "More gun checks will save lives," asked, "Why is buying a gun from an unlicensed dealer easier than …
My perspective as a 27-year resident of the Westmorland neighborhood is that Glenway Golf Course and Park was a beautiful gemstone. Unfortunat…
The pandemic has created a new group of those who should be labeled anti-vaxxers. This group can be recognized as individuals and policymakers…
The State Journal article on Tuesday "First Black sheriff sworn in" said that new Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wants to “focus on solvin…
Tommy Thompson served as Wisconsin governor a long time ago, from 1987 to 2001. I doubt that during his entire political career I ever agreed …
In light of the ouster of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., by the Trumpsters, it is imperative that those who voted in Wisconsin in 2020 do the f…
I read in the State Journal last Friday about the 10-story development project proposed for the intersection of Park and Regent streets in Mad…
It's funny how U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, claims a “right to choose” when it comes to taking the COVID-19 vaccine -- only to oppose a w…
I would like to do a slow clap for efforts to bring the national anthem to publicly funded sporting events. Slow clap, by the way, shows disapproval.