We had early signs of climate climate -- Allen Knop

With the recent cold snaps, I’m sure we will hear comments saying global warming is a hoax.

In the 1970s I attended an All Canada Show at what's now the Alliant Energy Center. Camp owners from Ontario set up booths to advertise their camps and sign up customers for the coming summer. No one used the term climate change or global warming, as I recall.

Four of us stopped to talk to a person who owned a camp north and east of Lake Nipigon, which put his place about 80 to 100 miles north of the border. He had purchased this camp after retiring from the Ontario Department of Natural Resources. It was located in the same area where he had worked.

He said you could count on three weeks in January when the temperature dropped to -40 degrees every night and did not get above zero during the day. But he said something is changing. During the past January, only five nights hit -40 degrees, and they were not consecutive.

Unfortunately, we did not recognize the early warning.

Allen Knop, Madison

