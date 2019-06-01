Monona’s annual Memorial Day parade honors our fallen soldiers from all wars and asks us to “never forget.”
Sadly, it appears that many Americans have indeed forgotten. In World War II, over 200,000 U.S. soldiers died in Europe, fighting against an ideology of fascism and race-based nationalism spawned in Germany and Italy.
Let’s fast forward to the United States in 2019.
Fascism is defined as movement that “exalts nation (and often race) above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”
How does this not mirror the words and actions of today’s White House and Wisconsin’s Legislature?
As last week's parade went by, I wondered what would soldiers who died fighting European fascism and white nationalism think about America’s political leaders who support and practice what they died fighting to end? How would they feel when their president defends neo-Nazi white nationalists as “very fine people”? What did they die for?
I don’t have cable TV, so I don’t receive daily instructions from Fox News on whom and what to hate and fear, plus reasons why selfishness and bigotry are patriotic. I’m woefully uninformed and only have questions.
Preston Schutt, Madison