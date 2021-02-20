 Skip to main content
We finally know where Vos stands -- Ken Eeg
I thought the clown show had reached its pinnacle when "acting governor" Robin Vos worked the safe voting polls in a hazmat suit during last spring's election. However, the hits keep coming.

Now Assembly Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, would like the state to honor the death of Rush Limbaugh, a mean-spirited bully and bigot who for 30 years has been spreading lies and conspiracy theories to fuel the divide in America.

It's always been hard to nail down Vos' position on things. Up to this point, we know he opposes anything the real governor, Tony Evers, proposes. And Vos proposes any legislation handed to him through the American Legislative Exchange Council.

I'll give Vos credit, through his admiration of Limbaugh, we now know what he stands for.

Ken Eeg, Madison 

