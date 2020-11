So U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, predicts that half the country will not accept the outcome of the presidential election if Joe Biden wins, even though no evidence of wrong doing has been presented.

Let me remind Sen. Johnson that in 2016 more than half the voters voted for someone other than President Donald Trump, but Trump prevailed in the Electoral College vote. The disappointed voters in 2016 accepted, perhaps reluctantly but nevertheless graciously, that the presidency of Trump was legitimate. These voters did not threaten violence or try to disrupt the counting of votes -- they did not storm statehouses with guns, as happened earlier this year in Michigan.

It is time to heal the divisions in our society and to come together as a country. We do not need Sen. Johnson stirring up Trump’s base and adding to the anger and hatred that is so rampant today. We expect better of Sen. Johnson.

Gilbert Emmert, Madison