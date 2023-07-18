Thursday's letter to the editor "Lawmakers vote against our values" asked why state and federal officials don’t support the positive moral values of equality and justice the electorate desires.

The biggest question is: Why do voters continue to elect officials who work against voters' best interests? Such people fear what the candidate tells them to fear and never question the validity or logic of the candidate’s words and actions. The official promotes fear about an “overreaching government” passing laws restricting water pollution. Meanwhile the voter, now fearful of the government, fails to understand the regulation is saving their very own drinking water.

Laws enacted or denied by elected officials are more often related to payback to their financial supporters than they are to the people who elect them. This means they oppose such things as clean water because the campaign donor doesn’t want to abide by expensive safeguards. The official’s biggest fear is losing financial support for their power trip, so it pays to follow the money when choosing a candidate.

Sadly, pay for sway is seldom revealed to voters who aren’t willing to educate themselves, and who chose their candidates based on names they see on billboards they pass on their way to the polls.

Ali Bram, Madison