We don't welcome bigotry in Wisconsin -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, is lead sponsor for the bipartisan bill that will codify same-sex marriage, the Respect for Marriage Act. This bill was crafted to federally protect same-sex marriage while including protections for religious freedoms. It appears over 60 senators are willing to vote for this bill, enough to override a filibuster.

In contrast, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has refused to support the bill, claiming concerns about religious freedoms. Clearly this is bogus, given that religious protections are written into the bill. This is the same guy who claimed while campaigning for his current term that he saw no reason not to support this legislation.

Unfortunately, we’re stuck with this guy for six more years. Yes, this is the same guy who said he would only serve two terms. It doesn’t mean we can’t let him know what we think of his lies and deceptions. Most importantly, we much let him know his bigotry isn’t welcome nor supported in Wisconsin.

You can always call his office or e-mail and let him know what you think. I hope you will.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison