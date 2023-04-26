The Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin submitted a request that the Wisconsin Public Service Commission rescind the decision granting the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior.

The certificate gives permission to South Shore Energy and Dairyland Power to begin building the gas plant. Since the initial application, there’s been significant buildout of renewable energy and battery storage in Wisconsin, meaning opportunities for more affordable, cleaner alternatives to gas and other fossil fuels.

As Wisconsin continues to face irregular weather conditions due to the climate crisis, our local communities are struggling with far-ranging consequences. As clean energy alternatives continue to improve, we should instead focus on these cost-effective, safer solutions for our needs in the state and avoid this risky plant.

Gas is not a natural or safe option. Customers would be caught paying for the plant past its usefulness. The latest science shows that the buildout of gas infrastructure will prevent us from reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. It's time to stop doubling down on fossil fuels and embrace a just transition to the 100% clean energy future our climate and communities require.

Meghan Pierce, Sauk City

