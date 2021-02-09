We don't need a mandate to mask up -- Christie Zanon

Maybe it all goes back to elementary school -- one of the keys to learning and life lessons is making choices. Much of the time, making choices is a matter of following rules, about the content of our character and about our moral code of conduct.
Which leads me to the ridiculousness of our elected officials arguing over the choice of whether or not to wear a mask out in public, during a pandemic, when masks have proven to be effective in quelling the spread of a sometimes deadly virus.
In this instance, we can certainly ignore this public claptrap, and we as citizens can make our own choices, based on our own thinking and analysis. I have asked myself the question of why we even need a mask mandate and why everyone isn’t making the most obvious and sensible choice.
So ask yourself, mandate or not, shouldn’t we the people be thinking for ourselves, step up and make the choice to wear a mask? Let’s remember the age-old adage: All for one and one for all -- without the need for government officials to lead us like sheep.
Christie Zanon, Middleton