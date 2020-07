We don't live up to statue's ideals -- Harry Harris

I read that the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board has approved the replacement and repair of the statues of "Forward" and Col. Hans Christian Heg, which were torn down by some demonstrators in late June.

I also read quite a few letters to the editor that basically ranted about how horrible and unthinkable it was for the protesters to bring down those "inspirational" statues. I even read the commentary by Col. Heg's great-great-grandson about how wrong this action was and that the Heg statue should be replaced.

But what these opinion pieces hardly mentioned was actually acting on the values these statues were supposed to represent. I believe that is why these statues came down in the first place. Statues by themselves do not do anything really to improve our society in areas of equality, opportunity and justice. Just because you have a statue representing an abolitionist or for women's rights on state grounds does not mean that those ideals are being acted on.