We don't learn from our history -- David Olson

They say history repeats itself. If that's the case, why haven't we learned from it?
I remember back in the mid-1960s when the U.S. generals claimed that if we did not help Vietnam, the communists would take over all of Asia. They called it the domino theory. Well, guess what? After billions of dollars and thousands of American lives lost, we pulled out. Nothing was gained.
Did we learn our lesson? I lost three of my close friends in that unnecessary war. Two killed in action and one succumbed last year to Agent Orange.
Less than 30 years after that war ended, we embarked on a second invasion. How naïve can we be as a nation? This time the reason was to eliminate al-Qaida and hunt down Osama bin Laden. Mission accomplished? After killing bin Laden why have we stayed?
Soon the Taliban will overrun Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Sound familiar? Thousands of innocent Afghan lives will be at risk. The cost once again has been thousands of lives and billions of dollars lost, all to protect our democracy from threats thousands of miles away.
Yet, the greatest threat to our democracy in the last 100 years took place on Jan. 6, with the attempted assault on our Capitol.
David Olson, Fitchburg