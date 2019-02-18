As someone who was born in Berlin and had family in East Germany, I was sickened to read the Feb. 9 letter to the editor "Start building the wall tomorrow."

The letter suggested that building a wall on our southern border would be as "effective" as the Berlin Wall, since so few people managed to cross over to West Berlin.

About 100 people, and maybe more, were shot and killed trying to cross over to freedom from East Berlin. Is that what we want the borders of the United States to look like?

Marina Haan, Madison

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments