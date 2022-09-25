We deserve better than bully Tim Michels -- Rick Larson

The idea that Tim Michels might become governor in November frightens me. This guy has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. That should tell every voter something about the man.

He’s a right-wing tough guy who promises to turn Madison "upside down.” I can only imagine where Michels and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, would take our state if they get the chance. Think Florida.

But what really frightens me is Michels seems pretty mean-spirited. Just ask his former opponent for the GOP nomination, Rebecca Kleefisch. His primary campaign supporters made ads that unloaded on her, even implying that she sold Wisconsin out to the Chinese.

Michels comes across like a bully in the mold of Trump and DeSantis. He seems rather heartless and divisive, and that’s not what Wisconsin needs now or ever.

We deserve better than Michels.

Rick Larson, Monona