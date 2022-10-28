We deserve answers from GOP candidates -- Diane Kahler

When the League of Women Voters released its "Candidates Answers," the response to thoughtful, relevant questions from almost every Republicans candidate was "no reply."

Why not?

Were their answers to the questions too revealing? Is it because they feel they don't need to have answers for Wisconsin or the nation? Is it because they feel the League of Women Voters isn't worth their time? Or do they have no answers, no ideas or thoughts that they want to share about what they plan on accomplishing for Wisconsin or the nation?

Did they decide together not to reply? I don't know because there was no reply from most of them.

On Nov. 8, we vote for who we want to represent Wisconsin in Washington and in our Wisconsin Legislature. We need answers. We want accountability. They give us "no reply"

I hope the Republican candidates who failed to answer questions find "no reply" on Nov. 8.

May you reap what you sow.

Diane Kahler, Verona