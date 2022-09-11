We create planet's latest extinction -- Timothy Melin

The sixth extinction is upon us. Sadly, unlike the first five, this one is being driven by human beings.

We have trashed our planet to the point that entire ecosystems are collapsing. It’s not just global warming. It’s creating plastics that choke our oceans, disrupt endocrine systems and kill animals. It’s spraying pesticides on our soil that leech into our drinking water. It’s burning every last bit of fossil fuels -- which took millions of years to create and only 200 years to release.

We’ve passed all the tipping points we were warned about. Our arrogance created this. It’s probably too late to stop it from happening, but that doesn’t mean we can’t change our way of living.

We need to respect nature. All of it. Do no harm.

No more extracting resources just to create more wealth for a few -- wealth that is really just numbers on a piece of paper or in a computer.

Real wealth is clean water, good soil and breathable air. Real food is wealth. Having healthy relationships with other humans and our planet is real wealth. The planet will have the final say in all of this.

Will we listen to its cry?

Timothy Melin, Verona