LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We could learn a lot from Europe -- Steve Kabe

In countries such as Denmark, Norway and Germany, political television ads are severely limited. In Wisconsin and other parts of our country, people are proud of their Northern European heritage. So why do we refuse to learn from these other nations and stop the lying, racist TV ads here.

Of course we could learn much from Europe in other areas, too, such as controlling election finances and even public education. (Finland, for example, has few private schools, so all kids go to school together, ensuring a quality education for all.)

Why can’t we learn?

Steve Kabe, Madison

