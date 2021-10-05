We could design quieter fighter jets -- Karen Jankowski

A stretch of East Washington Avenue soon to be served by rapid transit is ripe for redevelopment. But the arrival of F-35 fighter jets in 2023 could subject much of the area to unhealthy levels of noise.

Here in Wisconsin we have some of the best educational institutions with some of the best engineering, mechanical and design programs in the nation. Dozens of residents are highly qualified to help the U.S. Air Force design and build quieter jets. It’s not like they’re going to be able to sneak up on anyone at those decibels. If the goal is to startle the bejesus out of people who hear them coming then, yep, it’s working for our side.