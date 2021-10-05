 Skip to main content

We could design quieter fighter jets -- Karen Jankowski
Thank you for last Sunday's fine State Journal article on housing and jet noise, "Future noise concerns could scuttle housing." Folks might wonder if planners and designers sometimes miss the obvious.

Here in Wisconsin we have some of the best educational institutions with some of the best engineering, mechanical and design programs in the nation. Dozens of residents are highly qualified to help the U.S. Air Force design and build quieter jets. It’s not like they’re going to be able to sneak up on anyone at those decibels. If the goal is to startle the bejesus out of people who hear them coming then, yep, it’s working for our side.

Excuse the brevity of this letter. A jet just went over, so I need to go straighten the picture frames on the living room wall again.

Karen Jankowski, Madison

