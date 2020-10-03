We can't vote for GOP anymore -- James A. Will

The day before the election, I will reach 90. I am fortunate to have lived this long, and I hope I will see all things through a clearer vision before I leave. I have voted in every election, even when I was in the military -- earlier as a Republican.
As I cast my ballot, I will think little of myself but for the future for my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandson. I believe this is the most important ballot I have ever cast. My ballot will not be for Republicans locally or nationally. This party has lost its way to exclusion, greed and favoritism. A turnaround cannot undo the damage to this nation in four years. It will be but a new beginning. This election must begin a process to restore the future of this country, democracy and to restore civility and empathy for those in need.
I am concerned for:
- The climate.
- The future of clean water.
- The plight of the disadvantaged, whether these be the poor, the basic working families, the less educated, or those of different skin color or primary-language speakers in this country.
- Those we have pushed away internationally, including loyal allies.
James A. Will, Columbus
James A
Will
404 Hibbard St
Columbus
WI
53925
(608) 576-9481
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!