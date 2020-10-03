 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We can't vote for GOP anymore -- James A. Will
0 comments

We can't vote for GOP anymore -- James A. Will

  • 0

The day before the election, I will reach 90. I am fortunate to have lived this long, and I hope I will see all things through a clearer vision before I leave. I have voted in every election, even when I was in the military -- earlier as a Republican.

As I cast my ballot, I will think little of myself but for the future for my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandson. I believe this is the most important ballot I have ever cast. My ballot will not be for Republicans locally or nationally. This party has lost its way to exclusion, greed and favoritism. A turnaround cannot undo the damage to this nation in four years. It will be but a new beginning. This election must begin a process to restore the future of this country, democracy and to restore civility and empathy for those in need.

I am concerned for:

  • The climate.
  • The future of clean water.
  • The plight of the disadvantaged, whether these be the poor, the basic working families, the less educated, or those of different skin color or primary-language speakers in this country.
  • Those we have pushed away internationally, including loyal allies. 

James A. Will, Columbus

James A

Will

404 Hibbard St

Columbus

WI

53925

(608) 576-9481

jawenator@gmail.com

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics