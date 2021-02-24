We can't rely on just wind and solar -- Larry Holterman

Texas power outages show how important reliable energy is. Additional wind and solar is needed, but not to the exclusion of other reliable sources.
President Joe Biden wants to phase out gas, coal. Biden’s domestic climate policy chief said that “there is no role for natural gas” in the nation’s energy mix. Why not? Natural gas has allowed the United States to lead the world in reducing carbon emissions.
Several factors led to the power outages in Texas besides frozen wind turbines. But it shows the potential disaster if we rely only on wind and solar, without stable energy backup.
California is heavily dependent on renewable energy. Californians pay much more for their electricity than the national average. They have the least reliable electrical grid and more than twice as many outages as any other state between 2009 and 2018. A growing economy needs reliable electricity from multiple sources to ensure growth.
Emissions-free electrical generation using natural gas has become commercially viable. Increased use will ease global warming fears without having to rely solely on wind and solar generation.