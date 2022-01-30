 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

We can't lose an icon like Paisan's -- Joe Klein

As a tenant and frequent customer of Paisan’s at 131 W. Wilson St. in Madison, I am hoping that the public can once again rally to help Paisan’s stay afloat.

Through no fault of its own, Paisan's was forced to close for 70 days and missed the Iron Man Competition crowd, most of the football season and holiday season parties. And after the pandemic slows down, Paisan's is doing its best to stay alive.

The building is structurally sound and offers free parking after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends. If you have ever enjoyed the food and ambiance that Paisan’s has provided over the decades, please consider patronizing the restaurant again. Otherwise, Madison will lose another icon.

Joe Klein, Madison

