In a recent interview, former Vice President Mike Pence claimed the investigations and potential indictment of former President Donald Trump are “politically charged” and “not what the American people want to see.”

Really? What makes Pence think he has the right to speak for all Americans? The people I talk to didn’t want to see a violent insurrection against our government, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power. They didn’t want to see this insurrection combined with an attempt to have fake electors counted so that the loser of the 2020 election would become president, defying the will of the people.

They don’t want a president who tries to coerce a foreign leader to say something that would falsely cast his election opponent as corrupt to sway people's votes, or pays off a porn star to avoid a revelation that would damage his chance of winning an election, or tries to coerce election officials to “find” enough fake votes to make him falsely win.

They don’t want a president who thinks all classified U.S. documents are “his” and that he can magically declassify them and obstruct multiple attempts by the government to reclaim them.

People I talk to think no one is above the law.

Bob McLaughlin, Black Earth

The Mendota Marsh collection