We can't let our virus guard down -- Jordyn Hogan

Walking down State Street in Madison with the sun beaming on many people enjoying the weekend, I was a reminded of the normalcy I have been seeking for nearly a year.

As a student on the UW-Madison campus, I appreciate the beginning of a Wisconsin spring as much as anyone. But I'm concerned that, as the weather improves, crowds outside are becoming larger, and COVID-19 regulations are being disregarded. We are all ready to get back to old routines. But we cannot abandon our efforts thus far. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our community, especially to vulnerable populations.

While more people take strolls around the state Capitol and Lakeshore Path, we must be vigilant with the practices that have been vital this past year. Referencing the Wisconsin State Journal’s article on Sunday about the transformation of life in Wisconsin one year later, we are still experiencing the third and largest wave of infections. Though this wave is ebbing, it includes more contagious variants. This means we must continue to wear masks outside when around a lot of people, wash our hands frequently, and social distance whenever possible.