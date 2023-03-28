As the snow melts, once again the abundant litter in Madison is apparent.

I have traveled extensively around the US and noticed a "tipping point" when cities just accept litter as a fact of life and give up trying to keep up with clean up. New York City is a best example. I looks beautiful from above at night, but may be a pigsty at eye level.

I have communicated with the city of Madison Streets Division and the Roadway Operations Engineer for Dane County about the litter on the Beltline. (The highway is owned by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which contracts with Dane County for maintenance.) I learned resources are limited and funding is insufficient.

I was also informed that use of Adopt-a-Highway volunteer groups are being phased out due to safety concerns and volunteers have never been allowed to clean up ramps. So who is cleaning up?

So Madison is going to "tip" like New York unless we contact our state legislators and advocate for funding. We value clean water, clean air, clean soil, and clean food. How about we clean up Madison?

Theresa Duello, Madison

