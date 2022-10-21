We can't let debt get out of control -- Mark Dunavan

To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve Board has been aggressively raising interest rates.

Due to significantly higher interest rates accruing on $31 trillion of debt, servicing costs on the federal debt could soon reach $1 trillion a year. Interest payments will thus become the largest expenditure in the federal budget, exceeding both entitlements and defense spending.

Has anybody wondered what would happen if and when America's creditors finally say, "No more." The game, as they say, will be over. The fat lady will sing.

Don't look for spineless politicians to suddenly develop a case of fiscal responsibility. They will do as they always do and default to doing what is politically expedient. In other words, blame everything and everybody but themselves.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland