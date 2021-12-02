We can't let another Kenosha happen -- Sister Reg McKillip

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa continue to be deeply saddened by factors related to the recent Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Our sisters have served in Kenosha since 1869. We have sister members who joined us from this area and have a long relationship with that community. We join with others to pray for healing and peace in the Kenosha community.
We are not offering a position on the verdict in this trial. We are, however, concerned that it is legal in Wisconsin for an underage individual to carry an assault-style rifle into a public demonstration. This has major ramifications on our rights to peaceably assemble and protest.
What happened in Kenosha is indicative of what is happening in our society today. Our polarization has exacerbated an environment of fear, and fears have led to violence and vigilantism.
We call for responsible gun ownership. Our public statement on this matter urges stricter licensing, educational requirements and a national background check for gun ownership. We believe that laws assuring responsible gun ownership have not been adopted and enforced in our country. We urge our elected officials in Wisconsin to adopt such legislation before another situation like Kenosha erupts.
Sister Reg McKillip, Middleton