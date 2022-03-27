We can't just 'get over' gas prices -- Ethan Soifer

I read an absurd editorial from the Dec. 5 Wisconsin State Journal telling readers who were frustrated with higher gas prices to "get over it."

Fed up with higher gas prices? Get over it STATE JOURNAL VIEW: You were paying more a decade ago, and spewing carbon isn't the future

Please, tell the single mom with four kids driving an older car that they should “get over” paying $4 a gallon for gas. The tone-deaf piece mentioned that “help is on the way,” yet under the Biden administration, low-income or middle-class families will not see help.

There has been no relief from inflation. Despite Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s suggestion, middle- and low-income Wisconsinites cannot afford electric cars. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of an electric vehicle's is over $56,000 -- a $7,500 tax credit just won't cut it.

Recently, the Marquette University Law Poll found nearly 70% of respondents to be "very concerned" about inflation. Inflation and gas prices will have lingering impacts. There are no signs of gas prices or inflation easing anytime soon.

The only answer? Democrats must go.

Wisconsin families, businesses and farmers cannot afford the cost of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party's costly policies.

Ethan Soifer, Madison