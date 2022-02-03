We can't ignore our racist history -- Janet M. Wright

The Wisconsin Senate recently passed a bill that prohibits teaching critical race theory. It is a misguided and dangerous act of thought control.
All humans, and therefore all countries, have a shadow side. We deny and ignore it at our own peril. It is healthy to bring our shame and wrongdoings into the light and examine them so we can avoid repeating and deepening the same mistakes. We must have the courage and humility to admit that our country’s racist past was a huge evil that cannot be repeated.
I was taught years ago as a social worker that shame was a negative emotion, but I have since come to understand that it has a positive aspect when used not to humiliate but to help us grow and become better people. Our reverence for life grows from truth telling and acknowledging human weakness. Without truth, we cannot grow and move forward.
Janet M. Wright, Madison