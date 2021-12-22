We can't ignore Biden's failures -- Dick Greffin

In the past year, our nation has experienced one failure after another under the rule of Democrats. The liberals continue to criticize former President Donald Trump in an attempt to take the focus off President Joe Biden’s mounting mistakes and failures including:
- Surrendering Afghanistan to our enemy, the Taliban.
- Not keeping his promise to evacuate hundreds from Afghanistan.
- Abandoning billions of dollars of arms, vehicles and equipment in Afghanistan.
- Opening our borders to thousands of illegal immigrants.
- Considering $450,000 settlements to illegal immigrants who were separated from their kids.
- Delaying any action to reduce inflation and increased prices of nearly everything.
- Higher taxes on corporations that may result in a hike in consumer prices.
- Wanting to increase our debt by trillions of dollar to finance excessive social spending.
- Mandating COVID vaccine after saying he wouldn't.
- Claiming that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist before the trial.
- Being unable to hold a news conference without a teleprompter.
President Biden and his extreme left has resulted in the weakening of our nation. Under President Trump, Russia and China never dared to offend America.