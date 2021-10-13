We can't have too many willing cops -- Jackie Jensen

We should all be saddened -- and alarmed -- by the front-page stories of late that involve police officers being shot (or shot at), fights in the schools, and individuals not wanting to enter into police training.
To me, the statement "defund the police" seems like it should be a joke from "The Onion" satirical newspaper. I don't see how we can have enough dedicated people who put themselves in harm's way to protect the rest of us.
Do you want to be the person who calls for help in a threatening situation and hears, "Sorry, the few police officers we have left are out helping others. You'll just have to figure out how to manage on your own."
Jackie Jensen, Madison