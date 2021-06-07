We can't give up on climate crisis -- Tom Umhoefer

With the horrible pandemic hopefully fading in the United States, other major challenges remain. I’d like to applaud Friday's State Journal editorial, "Get back to solving climate crisis," for reminding us that climate change is still the biggest problem on our full plate. Thirty years on, and the world has done little to address it.

Yet things are beginning to happen. In Wisconsin, we are finally starting to wean ourselves from coal. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, has cosponsored a creative climate bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Sen. Tammy Balwin, D-Madison, are members of Climate Solutions Caucuses. With voters and the State Journal’s urging, perhaps other Wisconsin legislators will get on board.

This is the year to enact serious climate legislation. Each year of no action makes climate solutions even more draconian. Or, we just give up and let our beautiful planet runaway with heat.