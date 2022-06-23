We can't 'get over' high gas prices -- David Boyden, Mount Horeb

I have kept the Dec. 5, 2021, Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Fed up with gas prices? Get over it," in my "must respond" file for too long. The arrogance displayed by the State Journal in its opinion was unfortunately not surprising.

Now that today's average price is close to $5, an increase of nearly 60% in six months, will you print a retraction?

The average price of an electric vehicle was over $57,000 in December. These vehicles with their taxpayer-subsidized tax credits are geared to the elite, not to working-class families in Wisconsin that drive older minivans and Toyota Corollas.

Do you think electric vehicles are magical, that there is no environmental cost in their manufacture?

Is the electricity to charge electric vehicles free to the environment?

Modern four-cylinder internal combustion cars and contemporary hybrids are a far more practical solution than the green rush to eclectic vehicles.

David Boyden, Mount Horeb