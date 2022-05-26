We can't endure more gun tragedies -- Sheila Cohen

How many tragedies due to gun violence must the people of this country endure? The number now seems endless and the resulting grief indescribable.

The legislators who espouse words of thoughts and prayers -- but refuse to vote for sensible gun regulations -- make a mockery out of the human suffering left in the wake of lost loved ones due to guns.

Legislators, such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have already claimed that the solution to the most recent attack on innocent children lies in arming the schools. Does that mean arming houses of worship, grocery stores, movie theaters, parade sites, restaurants and all the other places where innocent people have been mowed down by guns.

The events in a Buffalo grocery store and Robb Elementary School in Texas prove that such a proposal is utterly nonsensical. Security guards were present in both cases.

Sen. Cruz is wrong. The solution lies in Cruz and his fellow legislators mustering enough morality to say "no" to the gun lobbyists who support their campaigns. At the very least, they should stop the legal sale of weapons designed only for war, and they should ensure that no gun is sold without a legal background check.

Sheila Cohen, Madison