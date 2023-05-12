Another mass shooting -- this time in Texas, again.
The man who was the shooter was discharged from armed services due to mental health issues. He used an assault rifle.
First, in very few countries can citizens purchase these types of rifles. Second, it is easier to get any type of gun here in the U.S compared to other countries. Third, no other country comes close to the U.S. in the number of mass shootings and the number of children killed. Being killed by gun is the top killer of children.
It seems logical that these rifles should be banned. It also seems logical that we need strict regulations on who can buy a gun, more responsibility for gun owners and better background checks. Let's not be silent on this subject.
Maxine Nehmer, Windsor